(@imziishan)

.:The prime minister said neither he had bowed before anyone, nor would let his nation to bow at the cost of self respect.

He also mentioned his resolve to follow the principles of Madina state.

Thanking the people for their warm welcome, the prime minister said the government would rebuild institutions like FBR, collect revenues from our own resources and enable people to educate their children, besides providing them healthcare and jobs.

The country would rise and the green passport would be respected everywhere in the world, he concluded.