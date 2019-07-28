(@FahadShabbir)

.:Addressing the conference, SAPM Dr Zafar Mirza said thousands of new hepatitis patients were being added every year due to lack of prevention, testing and treatment resources as well as inadequately screened blood transfusion, improperly sterilized invasive medical devices and unsafe injections.

He said the PM's ambitious plan to eliminate viral hepatitis B and C infections in the country by 2030 was aimed at providing leadership and coordination to provincial programmes in scaling up hepatitis prevention, testing and treatment services.

In an eye-opening revelation, Dr Mirza said above eight injections per capita are given in Pakistan with around 95 percent of those being unnecessary.

He said Pakistan had the highest ratio of hepatitis prevalence in the world. Most of the factors spreading the virus were originating from the healthcare system including the unsafe blood transfusion and reuse of syringes, he added.

Mirza said a National Blood Service would be developed to ensure transfusion of 100 percent screened blood and the target would be achieved within this government.

He also expressed the commitment to redesign the Hepatitis Control Program in the spirit of the 18th amendment as it had weakened after the devolution. Moreover, a disease surveillance system would be developed to collect the real time data for early intervention.

The SAPM said in order to purge the country of these deadly diseases, it was inevitable to depoliticize the health sector and make concerted efforts considering it a humanitarian cause.

Although Pakistan produces cheaper medicines to cure hepatitis C infection, with a very low cost per cure within three months, very few people in the country know of their infection, and therefore, do not access testing and treatment services.

The cost of cure for hepatitis C could be as high as US$15,000 in a country like the US.

According to WHO, 23,720 people died of hepatitis-related causes in Pakistan in 2016, which compares to a bus full of 64 people every day.

The WHO expressed its full support to the Government of Pakistan in implementing its plans to eliminate hepatitis B and C epidemics.

In his video message, WHO's Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated Pakistan's high political leadership and the Prime Minister's initiatives to eliminate the hepatitis by 2030.

The WHO Assistant Director-General for Universal health coverage for communicable and non-communicable diseases, Dr Ren Minghui underlined the importance of using integrated approaches and many existing opportunities and innovations that can support Pakistan achieve its ambitious but necessary goals.

The Regional Director of WHO EMRO Dr Ahmed Salim Saif Al-Mandhari also acknowledged Pakistan's political leadership in responding to it hepatitis scourge, and said that Pakistan's efforts would help strengthen basic health systems in the country and could serve as a positive example for other countries in the region, which had the highest prevalence of hepatitis C in the world and ranking second in prevalence of hepatitis B.

During the two-day conference, the provincial health ministers and secretaries, provincial hepatitis control programme managers, members of National Technical Advisory Group, experts from Aga Khan University, researchers, policy makers and civil society activists also pledged their support to the cause.