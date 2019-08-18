.:Dr Firdous said the prime minister had reviewed the performance of every ministry and took steps for their restructuring. He defined policies of the ministries and initiated steps to make them people friendly in order to resolve problems and fortify their role in the prosperity of Pakistan, she added.

She said the government inherited Pakistan Railways in deficit and took measures to make it a profitable organization.

Similarly, the PTI government inherited the circular debt of Rs 1200 billion, she said, adding the Ministry of Power took steps for improving electricity transmission and the overall system.

She said the Ehsaas programme, which was close to the heart of the prime minister, was meant to create an equitable society. Some Rs 152 billion was allocated during the current year for it, which would be connected with other programmes like Sehat Card, interest free loans, internships for youth and schemes for the empowerment of women in rural areas.

Dr Firdous said the Interior Ministry extended visa on arrival facility for the citizens of 175 foreign countries so that they could get easy access to Pakistan and see positive facts about it.

She said a new tourism policy was formulated and practical steps were taken to make Pakistan a tourism friendly country. All bureaucratic hurdles in the ministries were removed to open doors of Pakistan for tourists.

She said the Interior Ministry took steps to curb money laundering and smuggling at borders.

The Ministry of Communications, she said, launched Road Safety Programme to ensure security for the people travelling on highways.

The special assistant said keeping in view the wishes of the business community, the Federal Board of Revenue had been revamped and made autonomous.

The prime minister, she said, initiated Kamiyab Noujawan programme for the youth, who were 65 percent of the population. The programme was critical for the women as 25 percent of the loans were allocated for them, she added.

Dr Firdous said the Foreign Affairs Ministry in its successful role countered all the conspiracies of India and after five decades the Kashmir issue was taken up at the forum of United Nations Security Council.

India failed to stop the UNSC's meeting on Kashmir and now a focal group had been set up at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to make effort for further open debate on Kashmir during the next session of the UN Security Council.

She thanked the leadership of opposition parties for strengthening the national narrative on Kashmir.

The special assistant said historic reforms were initiated in Madaris (religious seminaries) under the National Action Plan. The PTI government showed courage on the issue unlike the previous regimes.

She said the Information Ministry was empowered according to the requirements of the present age. Steps were taken for capacity building of departments working under the ministry.

A Social Media Wing, she said, was set up in the ministry to connect with the electronic and print media for disseminating news to the public.

An interim wage board for journalists was announced and soon permanent award would be announced, she added.

She said the prime minister had directed for clearance of dues of media houses on account of advertisements. All the pending liabilities of media houses would be cleared in coming months.

A new advertisement policy, she said, would be announced and affairs of the advertisement section of Press Information Department would be streamlined to the satisfaction of media owners. The Central Media List of PID would be made transparent.

The External Publicity Wing of PID would be improved and this year foreign journalists would be facilitated to promote feel good factor about Pakistan, she added.

The special assistant said the Pakistan Television was reformed and made independent, and for the first time it was turned into a profitable institution. APP news agency was being strengthened so it could provide credible news and project a positive image of the country, she added.

She asked the media to play a responsible role and give priority to national agenda on Kashmir, which was a priority issue for the government.