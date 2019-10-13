UrduPoint.com
.:Prime Minister Khan who along with his delegation had earlier arrived here on a day-long visit also held wide-ranging consultations with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani.

The prime minister further said in his joint press stakeout that the main reason for his visit was to avert any conflict in this region. Pakistan had suffered from seventy thousand casualties in the war on terror , Afghanistan and Syira were still reeling from the conflicts. "They do not want another conflict in this region," he said.

The prime minister also thanked the government of Iran for supporting people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. About eight million people in IOJ&K had been put under unrelenting curfew for more than two months.

"It is the biggest humanitarian crises unfolding in the region," he added.

The prime minister further said that it was his third meeting with the Iranian president, first in April, second in New York and third but brief one at Bishkek.

About his meeting in Tehran, the prime minister said he discussed bilateral ties, trade and host of other issues of mutual interests and the ways to help each other.

He noted that Pakistan enjoyed strong ties with Iran and they still remembered how Iran stood with Pakistan in 1965 while facing hostilities.

Iranian President Rouhani said Iran and Pakistan were the brotherly and friendly nations enjoying deep strategic relations.

The president said they openly welcomed the good will gesture by Pakistan and ready to assist it in its efforts for peace and stability in the region.

Appreciating the prime minister's initiative, he said his visit would have benefits, adding they discussed a variety of issues significant for the region and the whole globe.

He said they had discussed the recent developments in the Gulf and emphasised on strengthening of peace and stability in the region.

"We also emphasized that good will gesture would be responded with good will gesture and words," he added.

Rouhani noted that emphasis on termination of war in Yemen and humanitarian aid to the people of Yemen would bring peace and stability in the region, adding the issue could be resolved through political dialogue.

The Iranian president also decried the pressing sanctions of US and demanded the US to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, so that it could be implemented.

He also demanded immediate lifting of the US sanctions.

In May last year, president Trump had announced US' withdrawal from the JCPOA followed by imposition of sanctions.

