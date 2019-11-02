.:The ISPR DG said if the JUI-F chief had referred to the Pakistan Army as said by the news anchor then the opposition needed to understand that the Pakistan Army was an impartial institution which believed in the supremacy of the Constitution and law and their support was with a democratically elected government, not any single party.

As regards the opposition complaints about the transparency of polls and their dragging the Army for that, he said the institution had played its constitutional and legal responsibility during the election. A year had passed after the government's formation and even then they could move the relevant institutions if they still had any complaints, he added.

"Issues are not resolved on streets merely through accusations. They have this option to avail their constitutional right and take up their allegations there (relevant institutions) instead of accusing the Army," he remarked.

Calling for adherence to the democratic values, he urged the opposition parties to take up their problems with the relevant institutions.

To a question, the army spokesperson said during the last two decades, the country had gone through very difficult circumstances fighting terrorism by rendering numerous sacrifices.

The people and the armed forces of Pakistan had fought against the terrorism which no other could do.

Moreover, with the prayers of the nation and Allah's blessings, the country had also befittingly responded to the Indian aggression on February 27, he added.

The ISPR DG said tension persisted on the Line of Control and Indian repression was going on in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Around 100,000 troops were deployed on the eastern border and around 200,000 on the western. The Pakistan Army was doing a great job to safeguard the western border through fencing, he added.

He said it was the time for the rehabilitation of the terror-hit people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by uplifting education and health sectors in their areas as they had suffered a great ordeal during the last 20 years.

He said in order to establish a durable peace, Raddul Fasaad operation was going on across the country with intelligence-based operations being carried out.

He said in such circumstances, chaos and unrest in the country would not be in the national interest.