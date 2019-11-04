.:Dr Firdous said the Azadi March of JUI-F has not only badly damaged the Kashmir cause but also tarnish the emerging soft image of Pakistan across the world.

She said the government fully facilitated the JUI-F Azadi March, allowing them to exercise their democratic right to protest. She however, regretted that JUI-F chief used non-parliamentary language against the Prime Minister.

She strongly condemned JUI-F chief for using religious card and said despite religious figure, Maulana Fazlur Rehman leveled baseless and serious allegations against the PTI leadership and no religion of the world allows such things.

Dr Firdous said that major political parties rejected the narrative of Maulana and set their own bench marks.

She said Bilawal Bhutto's speech at the container was also against the narrative of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto as she also fell victim to that extremist ideology.

She said the residents of Islamabad faced difficulties due to Azadi March and even they could not send their children to schools.

She said even the participants did not spare the children parks and the whole nation personally witnessed it.

The Special Assistant said the government facilitated the participants but the mob had no clear agenda for which they were brought to Islamabad. Maulana played with their sentiments, she added.

Dr Firdous advised Maulana to refrain from politicizing national institutions as the government and the entire nation stood with them. No one would be allowed to drag the national institutions in politics, she added.

She said Pakistan was moving forward towards economic stability under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan which would benefit the masses.

Dr Firdous urged the JUI-F chief to convert the Azadi March into Mefil-e-Milaad that would benefit him in both worlds.

Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said religion should not be used for political motives.

He said the government could not even think of recognizing Israel and reversing the law declaring Qadiyanis as non-Muslims.

The Minister said Imran Khan was striving to make Pakistan a true Islamic welfare state for the people on the pattern of the State of Madinah.

He said the government was going to organize an international Rehmatul-lil-Aalimeen conference in Islamabad to celebrate Eid Milaad un Nabi.

He said religious scholars from across the world including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Iran, and Tunisia would come to Pakistan to participate in the conference.

Scholars from Al-Azhar University, Egypt and Madinah University, Saudi Arabia would also attend the conference.

He asked the people to extend their full support to the Prime Minister for making Pakistan into true welfare state like Madinah.

He requested Maulana Fazlur Rehman to disperse the gathering as soon as possible in respect of the Holy month of Rabi-ul Awwal.

Replying to a question, Dr Firdous said the government was ready to give safe passage for face saving to the JUI-F chief adding that in the light of decisions of the Supreme Court and the High Court, the participants of Azadi March could stay as long as they wanted.

To another question, she expressed the hope that JUI-F chief would not move forward and in case of violating the agreement, law would take its course.