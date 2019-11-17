.:At the outset of the proceedings, the bench observed that it wanted to formulate certain questions for the parties to answer before moving ahead in the matter.

The bench questioned that whether the name of a convict could be removed from the ECL, whether the conditions were imposed under Exit (Control) Ordinance, and whether conditions could be imposed after being granted bail and others.

However, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Ishtiaq A Khan offered that if the petitioner was ready to furnish indemnity bond in the court then the government would not oppose the plea.

To which, Advocate Amjad Pervaiz on behalf of the petitioner submitted that the government did not change its stance, adding the government could not impose conditions.

But, the court asked the counsel to consult with the petitioner regarding offer and adjourned further hearing for some time.

Later, as the bench resumed proceedings, the counsel argued that Nawaz Sharif proved his bona fide through conduct.

He said Nawaz Sharif was abroad when three references were filed against him under Supreme Court's directions on September 7, 2017. Nawaz Sharif came back and attended the trial court proceedings without default, he added.

He submitted that Islamabad High Court suspended the Avenfield verdict and granted bail on surety bonds of Rs 500,000 only while observing that apparently the sentence did not appear to be sustainable.

He submitted that since the matter was pending before the court then how could the government place name of Nawaz Sharif on the ECL.

He submitted that Islamabad High Court and the Lahore High Court had granted bail to Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia and Chaudhry Sugar Mills cases and did not impose any condition.

However, at this stage, the counsel submitted that he was ready to furnish undertaking regarding return of his client.

At this, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi questioned that what would be the language of the undertaking.

The counsel, while responding to the query submitted that Nawaz Sharif would undertook to come back after doctors allowed him to travel.

To which, Justice Najafi addressed Shehbaz Sharif and asked whether he would bring back Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif replied that Nawaz Sharif would come back after being fit to travel and he would facilitate him.

However, the AAG pointed out that Islamabad High Court had fixed Nawaz Sharif's appeals for Nov 25.

The AAG stated that the government allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad on humanitarian grounds and imposed conditions in order to enforce writ of the court and law.

At this, the court observed that it wanted to solve the issue with consensus in view of special conditions of the case.

The court again adjourned the matter for some time and sought draft of undertaking from the petitioner counsel, while observing that contempt proceedings would be initiated in case of violation of the undertaking.

Later, as the bench resumed proceedings again, the AAG objected to undertaking submitted by the petitioner counsel, saying that if it was accepted then it would be a violation of Islamabad High Court's orders because it did not give any time frame for return.

He further submitted that Islamabad High Court had fixed Nawaz Sharif's appeals for hearing on Nov 25 and his presence was required for it. He further submitted that if the appeal was rejected then the fine would be imposed.

At this, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi observed that it was not expected that the petitioner should provide clear timeframe as it was linked to the advice of the doctors. The court further noted that although the Islamabad High Court had given bail for eight weeks but it also provided method for extension in it.

The bench further observed that the issue of indemnity bonds would be reviewed during the detailed arguments.

In response to court observations, the AAG also submitted a draft of undertaking, wherein it was mentioned that if the government suspect that Nawaz Sharif was not coming back despite being physically fit then a medical board would be constituted. The board will visit Nawaz Sharif at the petitioner's expense and will determine Nawaz health status, he added.

However, Advocate Ashtar Ausaf on behalf of the petitioner objected to the proposed undertaking by the law officer.

To which, the court, after hearing objections of the parties, observed that it would draft a undertaking document in the light of discussion and adjourned the matter.

Later on, when the bench resumed proceedings, the AAG refused to give his consent to the draft prepared by the bench. The AAG submitted that no mechanism had been provided for action in case of defiance.

Subsequently, the bench observed that it tried to develop consensus over the issue but to no avail, therefore, it would exercise its authority.

The bench allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for a period of four weeks and asked Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif for furnishing undertakings for the purpose to the satisfaction of deputy registrar while suspending the conditions imposed by the government.

The bench admitted the main petition for hearing and observed that it would be heard in third week of January 2020.