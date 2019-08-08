UrduPoint.com
Additional District And Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Visits Jail, Releases Seven Prisoners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:18 PM

Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Muhammad Arif Khan along with Civil Judge Hafiz Khlid Mehmood here on Thursday visited the district jail Sargodha and released seven prisoners involved in minor cases

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Muhammad Arif Khan along with Civil Judge Hafiz Khlid Mehmood here on Thursday visited the district jail Sargodha and released seven prisoners involved in minor cases.

The AD&SJ also reviewed different blocks of the jail and checked the food and security arrangements available for prisoners. He appreciated the administration for the provision of quality food in jail.

The AD&SJ visited the female and children blocks and listened to their problems.

Jail Superintendent Syed Anjum Shah, Deputy Superintendent Rana Muhammad Nasir also accompanied them.

