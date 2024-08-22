Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to avoid tactics, stresses for dialogue

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2024 | 11:51 PM

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Thursday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to avoid playing tactics and come forward for dialogue to resolve political issues

Talking to a private television channel program, he said the PTI leaders should choose democratic manner for resolving political matters.

Commenting on public meeting call given by PTI leadership, he said that people did not gather at the venue on the call of PTI leaders.

The PTI has postponed the public meeting after talks with PTI founder in jail.

Rana Sanaullah said the PTI chief was availing all required facilities in jail and added that the party should avoid spreading propaganda against the administration regarding provision of less facilities to him.

The PTI should discuss the charter of democracy (CoD), charter of economy (CoE), and other national matters rather disseminating false information among the public or creating chaos in the country, he said.

