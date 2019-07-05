Air chief inauguratescentre for aerospace and security studies'*

PAF achieved yet another milestone byinaugurating its policy think tank Centre for Aerospace and SecurityStudies'

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th July, 2019) PAF achieved yet another milestone byinaugurating its policy think tank Centre for Aerospace and SecurityStudies'. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff,Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest at the occasion.Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff(Training), welcomed the distinguished guests in his opening address.

AirMarshal Waseem ud Din (retd), presented a broad overview of the newlyestablished centre which would carry out systematic research in theAerospace domain.Addressing the ceremony, the Air Chief said, "The dimensions ofaerospace power continue to expand day by day and with technologies andvast improvements taking place in air and space platforms, it has become aninstrument of first choice".

He added that the capabilities of theaerospace domain could only be exploited with awareness and knowledge aboutevolving technologies, trends and employment concepts, which would form thecore of research at this institution.

He also felicitated the managementfor a successful initiative and expressed his desire to utilize theavailable expertise for future policy recommendations in the domain ofaerospace and security studies.Later on the Air chief formally inaugurated the newlyestablished centre by unveiling the plaque.

The event was attended byformer Air Chiefs, Senators, senior officers of the tri-services, membersof the academia, prominent personalities from various think tanks, andmedia.