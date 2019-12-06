UrduPoint.com
All Pakistan Business Forum To Hold Business Conference In IBD

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:07 PM

With a view to discuss the challenges in terms of doing business in Pakistan and to ponder as to how to build confidence of the local investors and attract more FDI, the All Pakistan Business Forum is going to organize a business conference 2019 at Marriott Hotel in Islamabad on 12th of December 2019

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th December, 2019) With a view to discuss the challenges in terms of doing business in Pakistan and to ponder as to how to build confidence of the local investors and attract more FDI, the All Pakistan Business Forum is going to organize a business conference 2019 at Marriott Hotel in Islamabad on 12th of December 2019.

APBF Business Conference this year subject is Way to a Prosperous Pakistan-Sectors that require Focus & Implementation'.APBF President Syed Maaz Mahmood said that one-day conference will be addressed and participated by the world renowned experts in finance and economy, Ambassadors, Senior government officials, high-ranking bureaucrats, academia, CEO's of multinational and nationals companies, besides representatives of Pakistan's major chambers and trade & industrial associations.

