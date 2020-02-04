UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) To Join Nation Expressing Solidarity With Kashmiris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 12:35 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th February, 2020) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will join the nation, expressing solidarity with the Kashmir people, in their just struggle for the right of self-determination.In this connection, a Solidarity Walk' is being arranged here in the University's main campus on February 6 that is to be participated by their employees and students.

The AIOU being the Mega University in the public sector always showed its equal participation in the country-wide movements for the national cause, a University's official said.It was the second time, such a walk to be held for the Kashmiri people, hoping they will soon get rid of Indian forces' subjugation.

All segments of society are united on the issue of Kashmir and they have the same voice, the official added.

