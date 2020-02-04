UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) To Join Nation Expressing Solidarity With Kashmiris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 01:07 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to join nation expressing solidarity with Kashmiris

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will join the nation, expressing solidarity with the Kashmir people, in their just struggle for the right of self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will join the nation, expressing solidarity with the Kashmir people, in their just struggle for the right of self-determination.

In this connection, a Solidarity Walk is being arranged here in the Universitys main campus on February 6 that is to be participated by their employees and students.

The AIOU being the Mega University in the public sector always showed its equal participation in the country-wide movements for the national cause, a Universitys official said.

It was the second time, such a walk to be held for the Kashmiri people, hoping they will soon get rid of Indian forces subjugation. All�segments�of society are united on the issue of Kashmir and they have the same voice, the official added.

