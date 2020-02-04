Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to join nation expressing solidarity with Kashmiris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will join the nation, expressing solidarity with the Kashmir people, in their just struggle for the right of self-determination.

In this connection, a Solidarity Walk is being arranged here in the Universitys main campus on February 6 that is to be participated by their employees and students.

The AIOU being the Mega University in the public sector always showed its equal participation in the country-wide movements for the national cause, a Universitys official said.

It was the second time, such a walk to be held for the Kashmiri people, hoping they will soon get rid of Indian forces subjugation. All�segments�of society are united on the issue of Kashmir and they have the same voice, the official added.