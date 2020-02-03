Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to motive people promoting kitchen gardening

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd February, 2020) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to motivate the people to promote house-hold gardening, in line with the government's policy of Green Pakistan'.In this connection, it has launched a short-course of Organic Kitchen Gardening to teach some basics of house-hold practices of this particular field to aspiring applicants.

The University has fixed February 15 as last date for receiving the applications.This will be Islamabad- based course, classes would be held here at the main Campus in the department of agricultural sciences.A person of any age group, male or female who can write and speak urdu can apply for the course.The application should be submitted along with a passport-size photo and a copy of ID card or form B to the department of Agricultural Sciences.The applications should have complete address and mobile number.