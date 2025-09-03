- Home
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Turkish Institute Join Hands To Enhance Turkish Language Learning Opportunities In Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 06:09 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Türkiye’s Yunus Emre Institute joined hands to launch Turkish language courses, aiming to provide Pakistani students with excellent opportunities to learn the Turkish language under a well-structured and standardized curriculum.
The Turkish Institute signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here at the AIOU. Under the MoU, both institutions would jointly prepare Turkish language courses for the Matric, FA, and BA levels.
The agreement was signed by AIOU Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood and Director of Yunus Emre Institute, Professor Dr. Halil Tokar, said a press release on Wednesday.
Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that this collaboration would further strengthen the educational and cultural ties between Pakistan and Türkiye and provide students with a rare opportunity to learn the Turkish language.
"Along with national and regional languages, the teaching of international languages is also a vital need of the time and the university is working to include more languages in its curricula," he added.
Professor Dr. Halil Tokar, in his address said that teaching Turkish would further reinforce the relations between the two countries.
According to him, Turkish is a valuable linguistic and cultural heritage and its promotion in Pakistan could open new doors of cooperation and friendship.
Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Professor Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir, said that Pakistan and Türkiye shared a centuries-old bright legacy and through this academic collaboration, this bond would be transferred to the new generation.
Director of International Affairs, Dr. Zahid Majeed, highlighted the future goals regarding the initiation of programs in the Turkish language, informing that in the first phase a Turkish language course for the Matric level would be developed, followed by FA and BA levels and so on.
