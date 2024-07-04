Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 09:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan, Mr Albert P.Khorey in a meeting with Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Dr Nasir Mehmood discussed the potential for enhanced mutual understanding and relations between Pakistan and Russia.

During his visit to AIOU on Thursday, the ambassador also mentioned that establishing the Russian language center at AIOU last year is an example of Russia's excellent relations with Pakistan, especially with AIOU.

The Russian Ambassador visited the Institute of Educational Technology (IET) and the Russian Language Center at AIOU and expressed special interest in providing technical support and upgrading both centers. Albert P. Khorev expressed his desire to provide the latest cameras and equipment to the IET.

He also mentioned that they would offer various technical facilities, support, and training.

During his visit to the Russian language center, the ambassador stated that the center would be upgraded to provide greater opportunities for Pakistanis to learn the Russian language.

Vice Chancellor of AIOU, Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood, stated that AIOU is dedicated to enhancing cultural and educational ties between Pakistan and Russia.

The establishment of the Russian language center aims to facilitate the learning of Russian language, culture, and history for the people of Pakistan, as well as to assist Pakistani students in gaining admission to Russian universities.

Dr Nasir expressed positive sentiments towards Russia, emphasizing the mutual love and sincerity between the two nations. He welcomed the Ambassador's offer of technical support.

