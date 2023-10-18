Open Menu

Anti-Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS) Arrests 17 Car, Motorcycle Thieves

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 09:34 PM

Anti-Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS) arrests 17 car, motorcycle thieves

Anti-Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS) arrested 17 car and motorcycle thieves and recovered 150 different vehicles worth Rs 80 million, four modern rifles, six pistols, dozens of bullets, laptops and mobile phones from their possession

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Anti-Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS) arrested 17 car and motorcycle thieves and recovered 150 different vehicles worth Rs 80 million, four modern rifles, six pistols, dozens of bullets, laptops and mobile phones from their possession.

This was disclosed by DIG Organized Crime Unit Capt.

(R) Liaqat Ali Malik along with SP AVLS Rana Zahid Hussain while talking to representatives of electronic and print media here on Wenesday.

A special police team led by Sadar Division DSP Mehdi Kazmi arrested the accused after working day and night.

The arrested have been identified as Asif, Haider, Salman, Adil, Junaid, Muhammad Bilal, Riaz alias Raju, Abdullah, Muhammad Imran and Muhammad Abbas. The accused used to snatch/steal vehicles from different areas of Lahore and sell them at cheap prices in other districts and provinces.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Mobile Vehicles Car Media From Million

Recent Stories

The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Bahria Town Karach ..

The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Bahria Town Karachi case till Nov 8

15 minutes ago
 Clinical New Zealand rout Afghanistan at Cricket W ..

Clinical New Zealand rout Afghanistan at Cricket World Cup

15 minutes ago
 Türkiye to declare 3 days mourning over Gaza hosp ..

Türkiye to declare 3 days mourning over Gaza hospital strike

15 minutes ago
 Spain calls up Hermoso for first time since forced ..

Spain calls up Hermoso for first time since forced kiss scandal

15 minutes ago
 ISSI holds Annual Dialogue with Iranian think-tank ..

ISSI holds Annual Dialogue with Iranian think-tank IPIS

23 minutes ago
 Security threat: employees suspend protest rallies ..

Security threat: employees suspend protest rallies, sit ins

29 minutes ago
Govt making efforts for tourism promotion: MD PTDC

Govt making efforts for tourism promotion: MD PTDC

29 minutes ago
 Thalassemia affected children visits Governor Hous ..

Thalassemia affected children visits Governor House

40 minutes ago
 DC cracks down on overcharging vehicles

DC cracks down on overcharging vehicles

40 minutes ago
 Narcotics supply gang busted in Kohat

Narcotics supply gang busted in Kohat

40 minutes ago
 Agricultural development is prerequisite for count ..

Agricultural development is prerequisite for country's uplift: CM Naqvi

40 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif seeks protective bail in Toshakhana c ..

Nawaz Sharif seeks protective bail in Toshakhana case

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan