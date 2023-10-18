Anti-Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS) arrests 17 car, motorcycle thieves

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Anti-Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS) arrested 17 car and motorcycle thieves and recovered 150 different vehicles worth Rs 80 million, four modern rifles, six pistols, dozens of bullets, laptops and mobile phones from their possession.

This was disclosed by DIG Organized Crime Unit Capt.

(R) Liaqat Ali Malik along with SP AVLS Rana Zahid Hussain while talking to representatives of electronic and print media here on Wenesday.

A special police team led by Sadar Division DSP Mehdi Kazmi arrested the accused after working day and night.

The arrested have been identified as Asif, Haider, Salman, Adil, Junaid, Muhammad Bilal, Riaz alias Raju, Abdullah, Muhammad Imran and Muhammad Abbas. The accused used to snatch/steal vehicles from different areas of Lahore and sell them at cheap prices in other districts and provinces.