Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa Has Called On Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan

Wed 17th July 2019 | 03:48 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th July, 2019) Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and the two have exchanged views on security situation and professional matters of army.Army Chief called on PM in PM House Wednesday and the security situation of the country and PM upcoming visit to US were discussed in details during the meeting.

PM Imran Khan is undertaking first official visit of US and discussion at length in this regard took place between army chief and PM.

Both of them exchanged views on border situation as well.

