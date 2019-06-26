Assembly-Budget-2-Peshawar The Chief Minister told the opposition that matters pertaining to the funds issues should be resolved in the house rather than taking the same to the courts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Assembly-Budget-2-Peshawar The Chief Minister told the opposition that matters pertaining to the funds issues should be resolved in the house rather than taking the same to the courts.

The cases faced by political leaders in corruption charges were not filed by the PTI but the same were filed during the past governments and political entities.

The Chief Minister announced that work on Chakdara-Upper Dir road would start soon under CPEC project. He said that one billion tree saplings would be planted under Billion Tree Afforestation Project. He said that Sihat Insaf Card is a big achievement of KP government that would be given to every family in the province. The CM on the occasion announced three complimentary salaries to the employees of the KP Assembly.

Earlier, Parliamentary Leader of ANP Sardar Hussain Babak said that the opposition members did not want to disturb the situation of the house but unfortunately the government ignored them in the development funds. He said that we are also elected representatives and answerable to the people therefore we should not to be subjected to partial behavior.

He said that we went to court for seeking justice in the distribution of development funds.

He said that the government employees should not be used for politicking.

"we do hope that the government benches will address our concerns regarding fair distribution of funds" Babak said.

Parliamentary Leader of PMLN Sardar Muhammad Yousaf complained that the opposition have been completely overlooked in the development funds by the PTI government. He argued that the PTI was running the affair of the government contrary to the rich traditions and norms of the province.

He alleged that PTI members in Hazara division have been accommodated in the development funds where as the opposition members of the same division have been ignored.

The demands for grants were presented by the minister for Finance Taimoor Khan Jhagra, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affair Sultan Muhammad, Minister for Local Government Shahram Tarakai and Minister for food Qalandar Lodhi The Speaker put off the proceeding of the house to meeting 2pm of Thursday (June 27).