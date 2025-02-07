- Home
Azad Jammu And Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Condemns Brutal Killing Of Two Kashmiri Youth By Indian Occupation Forces In Kashmir Valley
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 10:05 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Friday strongly condemned the brutal killing of two Kashmiri youth at the hands of Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) state
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Friday strongly condemned the brutal killing of two Kashmiri youth at the hands of Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) state.
Voicing his serious concern over the rising incidents of state terrorism in the IIOJK, the PM said that the disputed region has witnessed an uptick in incidents of custodial deaths and fake encounters during the past couple of years.
Terming the use of excessive force by Indian forces as a mark of their frustration, the prime minister said, "Baffled over the overwhelming response by the Pakistani nation on Kashmir solidarity day, the Indian government and army have started an endless series of searches, sieges, and arrests in the valley for the last two days.
Urging the international community to take notice of the dire situation in the region, he said that it was high time that the world community should come forward and help resolve the lingering disputes that have been the main cause and consequence of unrest and human rights violations.
The PM reiterated the Kashmiris' resolve to continue their struggle unless they achieve their cherished goal of freedom from India's illegal occupation. It's worth mentioning here that a Kashmiri truck driver, Waseem Ahmed Malla, was shot dead after Indian troops opened fire on his vehicle at Sangrama Chowk in the Baramulla area on Wednesday night, while another youth, Makhan Din, was arrested in the Billawar area on the pretext of working with pro-freedom activists and was later tortured to death in custody on Thursday.
APP/ahr/378
