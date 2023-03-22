Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan state food department to ensure availability of edibles in Ramadan:

UrduPoint.com

Published March 22, 2023

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has directed the state food department to ensure availability of food commodities during the holy month of Ramadan across AJK State

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has directed the state food department to ensure availability of food commodities during the holy month of Ramadan across AJK State.

Addressing an extraordinary meeting at the state metropolis on Wednesday, the PM said that despite bad economic conditions, the government has been providing a subsidy worth 12 billion rupees for flour annually to ensure the supply of wheat flour to people at affordable prices.

Directing the food department officials to ensure a smooth supply of flour in Ramadan, the PM said that stern action should be taken against hoarders.

"It is the responsibility of the food department to provide cheap and quality flour to the people of Azad Kashmir and to ensure an all-time supply of flour at the depots", he said.

He said that the issues being faced by food authorities would be resolved on a priority basis. He said that a committee comprised of Secretary Services and Secretary Food has been formed in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Minister for food Chaudhry Ali Shan Soni, Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir Muhammad Usman Chachar, and other senior officers of the state government.

Secretary Food AJK Mansoor Qadir Dar earlier briefed the PM of the strike by flour suppliers and transporters in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

