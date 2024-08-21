Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti grieved over death of pilgrims in Iran

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday expressed his sorrow and grief over the death of dozens of pilgrims in a traffic accident involving their bus traveling from Larkana to Iran.

The Chief Minister offered condolences and shared his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.

He prayed for the early recovery of the injured Zaereen and the patience of the bereaved families.

The CM said that the provincial government was an equal participant in this hour of grief with the bereaved families.