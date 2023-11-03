Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan condemns D.I.Khan blast

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Friday condemned the bomb blast in Dera Ismail Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Friday condemned the bomb blast in Dera Ismail Khan.

In a message, he prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Dr.

Nadeem Jan has alerted the management of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital, in case of bringing the injured to these hospitals.

He directed the PIMS and Polyclinic hospitals to take all necessary steps in this regard. There should be proper management of blood in hospitals, he added.

Instructions have been issued to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.