cause list for Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Aamer Farooq’s cause list cancelled

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The cause list for Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Aamer Farooq’s court is cancelled on third consecutive day due to his unavailability.

The appeals of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in toshakhana-I case and petition of traders association against PTI protest were adjourned without proceeding.

The cause list of the cancelled cases would be issued later on.