Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD) to conduct entry test tomorrow

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The entry test for admissions in Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD) of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro would be conducted tomorrow (Saturday) at the centre's premises.

According to university spokesman, a total of five hundred candidates from Sindh, Punjab, Balochitan, Khyber PakhtunKhwa, FATA and other parts of the country would take part in the test.The test would consist of two major portions which include multiple choices and drawing.

The arrangements have been given final shape by 17 different committees which have been formed to make the event successful. The Director CEAD Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar also visited entry test hall on Friday where over-viewed other arrangements.