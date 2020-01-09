UrduPoint.com
CEO PIA Files Appeal Plea In SC Against SHC Orders For Stopping Him From Performing His Functions

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 03:37 PM

CEO PIA files appeal plea in SC against SHC orders for stopping him from performing his functions

EO PIA files appeal plea in against SH orders for stopping him from performing his functions chief Executive Officer PIA Air Marshal Arshad Mehmood has filed appeal plea in Supreme court

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th January, 2020) EO PIA files appeal plea in against SH orders for stopping him from performing his functions chief Executive Officer PIA Air Marshal Arshad Mehmood has filed appeal plea in Supreme court against interim order of Sindh High court whereby he has been restrained from performing his duties.

Federation, cabinet division and ministry of civil aviation have been made respondents in the appeal plea.The petitioner took the plea that his interim appointment was made by cabinet division in PIA in October 2018.

"I was appointed for revival of national airlines besides overcoming its loss. SH (Pakistan Point news / Online - 09th January, 2020) issued orders for stopping him from performing his functions without any lawful authority. The matters of PIA have become paralyzed after he has been restrained from doing work, he added.

