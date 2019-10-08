UrduPoint.com
Chairman China Metallurgical Group Corporation (MCC) Guo Wenqing Called On Prime Minister Imran Khan

Tue 08th October 2019

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) Chairman China Metallurgical Group Corporation (MCC) Guo Wenqing called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, SAPM Nadeem Babar and Chairman BOI Syed Zubair Haider Gillani were present during the meeting.

China Metallurgical Group Corporation (MCC Group) is the longest-running construction group in China's iron and steel industry, serving as the pioneer in this field.

