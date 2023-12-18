Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lt Gen (r) Nazir Ahmad calls on caretaker Chief Minister Justice Retired Syed Arshad Hussain Shah

Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lt Gen (r) Nazir Ahmad here Monday called on caretaker Chief Minister Justice Retired Syed Arshad Hussain Shah at the Chief Minister House and discussed matters related to ensuring transparency in developing projects besides affairs of government departments and expressed the resolve of working together for achieving these objectives

It was agreed to include high authorities of NAB in development projects to stop possible corruption at the beginning level. It was also decided to include a NAB representative in the Chief Minister Task Force.

The Chairman NAB has praised the vision of the Chief Minister pertaining to transparency and eradication of corruption and assured every possible support to KP Government for ensuring transparency.