Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pays tribute to Rashid Rabbani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that late Rashid Rabbani was one of those party workers), who are considered, unquestionably, the backbone of the party.

According to the press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, he paid glowing tribute to late Rashid Rabbani, the party’s senior leader, on the latter’s third death anniversary, saying that late Rabbani’s services to the party and sacrifices for democracy are long and unparalleled.

“Whether it was the dark nights of dictatorship imposed on the country or the worst days of terrorism in Karachi, late Rabbani was one of those party workers who never let the party flag down in the metropolis,” he reminded.

Bilawal Bhutto said that late Rashid Rabbani will always live in the hearts of party leadership and followers.

He appealed that on the occasion of the death anniversary of the late Rashid Rabbani, the party’s office-bearers and workers should pray for their late comrade.