Chief Justice of Pakistan reviews pending tax cases situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Chief Justice of Pakistan chaired a meeting to address pending tax cases before the Supreme Court.

The session was attended by representatives from the tax bar and the legal team of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Islamabad.

Discussions focused on critical issues, procedural modalities, and strategies for the expeditious disposal of tax-related cases.

The Chief Justice apprised the participants about the formation of dedicated benches to hear tax cases and stressed the importance of categorizing cases while discouraging frequent adjournments to expedite proceedings.

The bar representatives assured their full cooperation and expressed gratitude for the steps taken to address these concerns.

These deliberations underscore the Supreme Court's unwavering resolve to promote institutional growth, deliver timely justice, and enhance case management for the benefit of all citizens.

The court remains committed to fostering transparency, accountability, and efficiency in its operations.