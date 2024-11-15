Open Menu

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Felicitates Sikh Community

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2024 | 10:17 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, congratulated the Sikh community across the globe

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, congratulated the Sikh community across the globe.

She said, “Baba Guru Nanak is always a torchbearer of humanity, love and brotherhood. Peaceful societies are built on the basis of tolerance and brotherhood. Baba Guru Nanak exhorted the humanity to share each other's sorrows and griefs.”

She added, “Minority card will be made functional for the destitute minority brothers and sisters of Punjab in December.

Rs.10,000 will be given every quarter to the impecunious strata of minority brothers and sisters from the ‘minority card.’ Minority Virtual Police Station will be established to further ensure protection of minorities.”

She said, “Every citizen should be provided all the basic facilities and rights irrespective of his/her religion. We have to collectively make our dear holy land an example of peace, harmony and tolerance."

