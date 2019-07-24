Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa meets Mike Pompeo during US State Dept visit

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa visited the US State Department and met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor.According to the army's spokesperson, during the meeting the two leaders discussed regional security issues and Afghan peace process.

In the meeting, the importance of an Afghan-led process and Afghan-controlled solution were noted, according to the ISPR.In another tweet, the DG ISPR quoted the COAS as saying: "Pakistan attaches great importance to restoring a robust bilateral relationship based on mutual respect, trust and shared values.

"The COAS also met the top US military leadership during his visit to Pentagon.

Upon his arrival, the army chief was given a 21-gun salute.During his series of meetings, the COAS also met with Senator Lindsay Graham and General (retd) Jack Keane to talk about the security situation.

Senator Graham recalled his visit to Pakistan, appreciating the country's role in improving the security dynamics, stated the DG ISPR.The army chief briefed about the improved security situation in the country, resulting in opportunities for foreign businesses to invest in Pakistan."Bilateral relationship holds potential for both countries and would also assist in regional stability," said the army chief.