UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa Meets Mike Pompeo During US State Dept Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 12:37 PM

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa meets Mike Pompeo during US State Dept visit

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa visited the US State Department and met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa visited the US State Department and met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor.According to the army's spokesperson, during the meeting the two leaders discussed regional security issues and Afghan peace process.

In the meeting, the importance of an Afghan-led process and Afghan-controlled solution were noted, according to the ISPR.In another tweet, the DG ISPR quoted the COAS as saying: "Pakistan attaches great importance to restoring a robust bilateral relationship based on mutual respect, trust and shared values.

"The COAS also met the top US military leadership during his visit to Pentagon.

Upon his arrival, the army chief was given a 21-gun salute.During his series of meetings, the COAS also met with Senator Lindsay Graham and General (retd) Jack Keane to talk about the security situation.

Senator Graham recalled his visit to Pakistan, appreciating the country's role in improving the security dynamics, stated the DG ISPR.The army chief briefed about the improved security situation in the country, resulting in opportunities for foreign businesses to invest in Pakistan."Bilateral relationship holds potential for both countries and would also assist in regional stability," said the army chief.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Army ISPR Pentagon Visit General Qamar Javed Bajwa Top Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Meat-lover Nawaz Sharif tired of eating jail food

1 minute ago

House of Sharif' baffled over PM's successful US v ..

2 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan presents a new face of Pakistan: Ali ..

2 minutes ago

Tree plantation campaign still continue under clea ..

2 minutes ago

At Least 11 People Killed, Over 30 Missing as Resu ..

2 minutes ago

Is Maryam Nawaz upset over Bilawal’s supportive ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.