Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, Others Visit APS To Solemn Tribute To Martyrs
Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 10:11 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, accompanied by Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Salim Akram, visited the Army Public school (APS) Peshawar on 16th December.
The visit was marked by a solemn tribute to the martyrs of the tragic APS attack.
The Chief Secretary laid flowers at the martyrs’ memorial and offered a special prayer for the elevation of their ranks. He also met with the families of the martyrs to express solidarity, inquire about their concerns, and assure them of the government's support.
While meeting the families, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary lauded their patience and courage, stating, “The entire nation shares your grief.
This tragedy is etched in our hearts and will never be forgotten.”
He reassured them that the KP government is committed to resolving their issues and will take all possible measures to provide the necessary facilities and assistance.
The chief secretary emphasized the government’s dedication to ensuring that no stone is left unturned in addressing the needs of the martyrs' families.
During his visit, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary also interacted with the teachers and management of Army Public School, commending their resilience and contributions to the education sector despite the immense challenges they have faced.
