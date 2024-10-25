- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2024 | 06:58 PM
Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman called on Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and briefed the latter on the on-going development projects in the province during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Friday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman called on Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and briefed the latter on the on-going development projects in the province during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that it is the responsibility of the government to protect the life and property of the people and provide them facilities. He said the success or failure of the government policies depends on their implementation and bureaucracy plays a key role in this regard.
The Governor Punjab further said that the ongoing development projects in the province should be completed soon to facilitate the people. He emphasized that there is a need to improve public service delivery in the government departments.
