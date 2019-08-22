UrduPoint.com
Clean Green Pakistan' Needs Awareness Among Masses, Sense Of Responsibility : PTI Leader

Thu 22nd August 2019 | 04:18 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader (PTI) Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said on Thursday 'Clean green Pakistan' to get success needs an awareness and sense of responsibility among the masses across the country

Talking to a private news channel, he said it was a big target that was not a responsibility of a single person or community adding he stressed everyone wanted to keep its home clean while littering the city which is absolutely unethical, adding every citizen must put his or her responsibility to clean the country.

Federal government efforts made to ensure neat and clean environment for keeping the masses save from diseases, he said.

He further said government had taken many crucial steps including ," under the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign, polythene bags have been completely banned in Islamabad since 14th August , tree plantation is on full swing too.

Responding to a question he said acquire key knowledge about Clean Green Pakistan policies and procedures. Mobilize the local communities/ target groups about impacts and implication of climate change. Disseminate key information about safe and healthy practices under Clean Green Pakistan.

He further said Federal government's sincere efforts could be witnessed in Karachi even the Sindh government was not cooperating with the federal government to make the cleanliness drive successful.

While hailing the Ali Zaidi 's efforts he said every possible step would be taken by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to restore beauty of economic hub of the country.

