Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen reviews situation of cotton crop in meeting

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen presided over the fourth review meeting of the Cotton Crop Management Monitoring Committee

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen presided over the fourth review meeting of the Cotton Crop Management Monitoring Committee. The meeting focused on progress, targets, and strategic measures to ensure optimal cotton cultivation in the region. During the briefing, Director Agriculture Extension Muhammad Jameel Ghauri reported that this year's target is to cultivate cotton across 1.777 million acres in Bahawalpur Division, accounting for 51% of Punjab's total cultivation targets. So far, cotton has been cultivated on 1.377 million acres, representing 78 percent of the target, with an expectation to meet the goal of 100 percent by May 25th. He highlighted that the Punjab government has allocated substantial funds for farmers’ welfare and financial assistance. He also reviewed the progress of the Chief Minister of Punjab’s Kisan Card initiative, which provides interest-free loans of up to Rs 300,000 to farmers for Kharif crops in 2025. These loans can be utilized with 30 percent for cash needs, 20 percent for diesel, and the remaining amount for purchasing agricultural inputs.

The Commissioner directed that cotton cultivation should be completed on schedule. She emphasized that the Irrigation Department, Deputy Commissioners of affected districts, and the Agriculture Department should prioritize water supply—particularly to areas facing brackish water challenges in Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan—to facilitate timely sowing. She stressed the importance of adopting an integrated approach under the Agriculture Department to improve crop care and achieve higher yields. The ongoing development of the Chief Minister’s Agriculture Mall was also reviewed; current status indicates that construction is 75 percent complete. To promote training and increase awareness, various seminars and farmer gatherings are being held at Tehsil, Mauza, and Markaz levels in collaboration with the Agriculture Department and private partners. The Commissioner urged officers and field staff to deliver services directly to farmers’ doorsteps. She also instructed strict legal action against those involved in the sale of substandard fertilizers and counterfeit agricultural medicines to safeguard farmers' interests.