UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

--***Correcting Figure In Headline***---NLCC Surveys 185,839 Hectares Of Land Under Anti-locust Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 11:10 AM

--***Correcting figure in headline***---NLCC surveys 185,839 hectares of land under anti-locust operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) surveyed around 185,839 hectares area of land during the past twenty-four hours and carried out locust control operation in two districts of Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

According to press statement issued here on Thursday by the Ministry of National food Security and Research, no locust was found in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtukhwa and Punjab.

However, the presence of locust was observed in one district each of Balochistan and Sindh, it said adding that anti-locust operation was carried out on 280 hectares in district Lasbella and 40 hectares of Tharparker.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the past 6 months, the locust control operations have been carried out on 1,124,593 hectares of land across the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Punjab

Recent Stories

UAE Press: UAE’s timely assistance wins hearts

50 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 3 September 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

12 hours ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

12 hours ago

UAE caused 'maximum suffering' for Qataris, UN cou ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.