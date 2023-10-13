Open Menu

Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind Visits BHU Jamsahib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind visits BHU Jamsahib

Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind visited PPHI-run Basic Health Unit Jamsahib, Mother and Child center 60 Mile and inaugurated their newly constructed building

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind visited PPHI-run Basic Health Unit Jamsahib, Mother and Child center 60 Mile and inaugurated their newly constructed building.

Talking to the media, DC said that Sindh government was striving to provide all possible health facilities to the general public while PPHI was providing the best facilities in district Shaheed Benazirabad.

DC said that both health centres were upgraded to Basic Health Units Plus and from now onward health facilities would be provided to the public round the clock.

DC said that dog bite vaccine was available at all government hospitals and health centres.

On the occasion, District Manager PPHI, Muhammad Arif Abbasi briefed the DC about health facilities available for public at these centers.

Later DC visited the shrine of Sakhi Jam Datar and laid floral wreath and offered Dua and also inspected the shrine visitors' resting area.

APP/rzq-mwq

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Media All From Government Best

Recent Stories

10 dead, 1,391 injured in Punjab road accidents

10 dead, 1,391 injured in Punjab road accidents

10 seconds ago
 SECP raising awareness about the Islamic capital m ..

SECP raising awareness about the Islamic capital market

14 seconds ago
 DoH Abu Dhabi announces Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi ..

DoH Abu Dhabi announces Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi as Centre of Excellence for A ..

19 minutes ago
 Health minister warns of glaucoma's silent threat ..

Health minister warns of glaucoma's silent threat to sight on World Sight Day

25 minutes ago
 Distribution of allotment letters of family quarte ..

Distribution of allotment letters of family quarters

25 minutes ago
 Chinese agriculture scientists visits AARI

Chinese agriculture scientists visits AARI

25 minutes ago
PMML leaders rally for Palestinian freedom, call f ..

PMML leaders rally for Palestinian freedom, call for end to Israeli occupation

7 minutes ago
 EAD, Dendra Systems advancing mangrove restoration ..

EAD, Dendra Systems advancing mangrove restoration via technological application ..

34 minutes ago
 Etihad welcomes latest addition to fleet as new Bo ..

Etihad welcomes latest addition to fleet as new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner touches ..

35 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders action against burning of padd ..

Commissioner orders action against burning of paddy crop residue

31 minutes ago
 'I feel good' says Dupont on return to France team ..

'I feel good' says Dupont on return to France team for quarter-final

31 minutes ago
 Information minister visits Radio Pakistan Lahore ..

Information minister visits Radio Pakistan Lahore building

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan