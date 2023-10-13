Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind visits BHU Jamsahib

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind visited PPHI-run Basic Health Unit Jamsahib, Mother and Child center 60 Mile and inaugurated their newly constructed building

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind visited PPHI-run Basic Health Unit Jamsahib, Mother and Child center 60 Mile and inaugurated their newly constructed building.

Talking to the media, DC said that Sindh government was striving to provide all possible health facilities to the general public while PPHI was providing the best facilities in district Shaheed Benazirabad.

DC said that both health centres were upgraded to Basic Health Units Plus and from now onward health facilities would be provided to the public round the clock.

DC said that dog bite vaccine was available at all government hospitals and health centres.

On the occasion, District Manager PPHI, Muhammad Arif Abbasi briefed the DC about health facilities available for public at these centers.

Later DC visited the shrine of Sakhi Jam Datar and laid floral wreath and offered Dua and also inspected the shrine visitors' resting area.

APP/rzq-mwq