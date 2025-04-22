Open Menu

Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Farmanullah Meets PA Speaker

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 10:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Farmanullah, met with the Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati, at the Speaker’s Chamber here Tuesday.

The meeting focused on the overall performance of NAB in the province, transparency in the accountability process, and measures aimed at restoring public trust in the institution.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were also held on the functioning of the Accountability Facilitation Cell established within the KP Assembly. The Speaker expressed satisfaction over the Cell’s performance, stating that it plays a vital role in enhancing institutional coordination and promoting good governance.

Matters related to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) were also discussed.

The Speaker reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthen the PAC, ensuring it becomes more proactive, empowered, and result-oriented. He added that the Assembly would undertake all necessary legislation in this regard to enhance financial oversight and transparency.

Speaker Babar Saleem Swati lauded the professional capabilities of DG NAB and appreciated the role of NAB as a key institution in the fight against corruption. He expressed hope that NAB would continue to discharge its duties with integrity and dedication.

On this occasion, DG NAB offered his heartfelt condolences to the Speaker on the sad demise of his father-in-law and also offered Fateha for the departed soul.

