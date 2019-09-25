UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, AJK PM Discuss Earthquake Losses

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:05 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, AJK PM discuss earthquake losses

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday held a meeting with Prime Minsiter (PM) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Raja Farooq Hyder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday held a meeting with Prime Minsiter (PM) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Raja Farooq Hyder.

The losses of life and property in earthquake in Jatla town, near Mirpur were discussed in detail during the meeting.

The SAPM said the government was taking all possible steps for provision of medical facilities to the injured.

She said the government was standing with the Kashmiri in this hour of trial.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government

Recent Stories

Around a million people die from malaria every yea ..

7 minutes ago

MoF organises workshop to introduce its smart scre ..

23 minutes ago

Orphan Complex inaugural ceremony held

2 seconds ago

Non-compliance of bureaucracy on rise

4 seconds ago

Robbers take away cash, gold in Sialkot

13 minutes ago

Symposium held at Government College Women Univers ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.