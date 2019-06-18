Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan asks opposition to refrain from immature attitude in Parliament

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday asked the opposition parties to show political maturity in the Parliament and refrain from undue criticism on PM Imran Khan's government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday asked the opposition parties to show political maturity in the Parliament and refrain from undue criticism on PM Imran Khan's government.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the PTI government would be willing to hear the valid demands of the opposition if they preferred national interests over personal agendas.

She said the opposition had displayed an immature attitude during Parliament's session's proceedings and they even did not bother to listen to Budget 2019-20 patiently, adding the criticism of opposition was always about non issues.

She said opposition was not playing any constructive role to strengthen the economy, adding instead of supporting government in improving current economic situation, the opposition was only creating hurdles in smooth running of state affairs.

Opposition should avoid leveling baseless allegations against Imran Khan's government, she adds.

She said the government was committed to strengthen national economy and introduce new economic reforms.

She said the previous governments of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) failed to stabilize the national economy and damaged all state institutions.

She further said that those who had been in power in the previous governments were criminals as they brought about the present financial crisis.

The minister said there was a parliamentary system in the country and the opposition was bound to respect the public representatives.

All the legislators, including those from the opposition, must be respected, she added.

Replying to a question, she said, "We always welcome budget related suggestions of the opposition." "Personal insults are hurled by the opposition, whereas opposition needs to respect Prime Minister Imran Khan," she remarked.

Firdous said the leaders who opposed each other throughout their lives had come together to serve their own personal interests.

She vowed that her government will "make the impossible possible" under the mature and honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She added, "We are taking steps to uplift the weak segments of society. The PTI government is committed to provide basic facilities to the masses."