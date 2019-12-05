UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Asks To First Bring In-house Change In PML-N

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 12:23 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan asks to first bring in-house change in PML-N

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif should first bring in-house change in his own party before talking about change in the National Assembly.

In a tweet she said that Shahbaz Sharif was president of PML-N but decisions were taken by some one else. She advised Shahbaz Sharif that he should become a real president instead of remaining as dummy president.

She said that instead of talking about in house change, he should come to the House and fulfill responsibility of legislation.

She reminded that perhaps the opposition had forgotten the humiliation it faced during no trust motion against Chairman Senate.

She asked Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maulana Fazalur Rehman to also act upon their claims of supremacy of the Parliament.

She asked them not to take their party members as hostage during legislation.

