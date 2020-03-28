UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan For Better Coordination Among Federal, Provincial Info Ministries To Counter Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 05:31 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan for better coordination among federal, provincial info ministries to counter coronavirus

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday called for better coordination and cooperation among the federal and provincial information ministries to further improve media strategy in the wake of coronavirus spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday called for better coordination and cooperation among the federal and provincial information ministries to further improve media strategy in the wake of coronavirus spread.

Chairing a video conference attended by the information ministers of all the provinces, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Balochistan, Dr Firdous said the objective behind the conference was to make a coordinated media strategy to sensitize the people about the measures being taken to fight the pandemic and their positive outcomes, besides removing the loopholes in the strategy adopted so far.

She said for accuracy, the government had decided to make the decisions of the National Coordination Committee public. All the decisions in the NCC meetings were taken unanimously, but unfortunately a section of the media was giving them a twist.

The SAPM said the Federal Government had allocated Rs 50 million for highlighting the NCC decisions through advertisements in both the print and electronic media, and the provinces could also follow suit.

She stressed that the provincial governments should review implementation of the decisions, measures and challenges for containing the coronavirus.

The special assistant said a WhatsApp group had been created at the ministerial level for sharing of accurate information among the provinces. There was need to highlight the number of recovered patients from the coronavirus so that the sense of fear among the people could be removed, she added.

Dr Firdous said the protection of media persons was the topmost priority of her ministry and special protective kits would be provided to those visiting sensitive areas.

Three media persons in Punjab, she said, had tested positive for the coronavirus. The Press Information Department (PID) had created a corona journalist app, which would enlist the affected journalists and help them in all possible ways, she added.

The SAPM said a fake news buster website had been developed by the PID so that any baseless and fake news about any province or area could be countered.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said, had time and again renewed his pledge that the government would ensure to keep the supply chain of daily use items open. The hoarders and profiteers would be taken to task, she added.

She said a segment of media workers were facing delay in the payment of their salaries. The issue would be resolved on war footing as the prime minister had issued directives to Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh to look into the matter and facilitate the media workers through an emergency relief package.

She asked the provincial information ministers to take steps for the payment of outstanding dues, if any in their respective provinces, to the media houses.

The SAPM said in the next video conference of information ministers on Wednesday, journalists associations would be invited to get their input for ensuring protection of the field staff of the media.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All From Government WhatsApp Million Abdul Hafeez Sheikh Coronavirus

Recent Stories

13 gamblers held in police raid in Rawalpindi

58 seconds ago

Govt taking steps to contain coronavirus spread: M ..

59 seconds ago

10 coronavirus suspects tested positive: MS

1 minute ago

European tourists evacuated from Bali after flight ..

1 minute ago

Armeena Khan asks people to quit smoking amid fear ..

6 minutes ago

Virus cases spike after Australia cruise ship stan ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.