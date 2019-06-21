Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan surprised over issuance show cause notice from ECP to PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday expressed surprise over Election Commission of Pakistan's show cause notice issued to Prime Minister Imran Khan on visiting the residence of late cabinet colleague Ali Muhammad Meher to condole his demise.

In a tweet, the SAPM said the Prime Minister Imran Khan neither talked to media, nor made any announcement for development schemes in the constituency. She said on the contrary, Sindh government was misusing official resources and openly indulging in pre-poll rigging.

She said that various provincial ministers have been assigned special duties in the said constituency and announcements regarding new recruitment, and development projects and package from Sindh Chief Minister had been made. She lamented that on the one hand Sindh government ministers were blatantly violating code of conduct of the ECP and the PPP candidate was campaigning in protocol of the Sindh police. She asked the question why the ECP was silent on these violations of the code of conduct and did not take any notice.