Election Commission of Pakista directs provinces to complete electoral lists for LG elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan Friday directed the election commissioners of all the four provinces to complete their respective electoral lists for upcoming local bodies elections.

Official sources said initial publishing of the revised electoral lists will take place in next November. To facilitate the general public display and inspection centers will be established at different places at district level.

The officials at display and inspection centers will inform and guide the general public to check their own and family members' name and credentials in the electoral lists.

Forms for correction in name and credential would also be provided at these centers and could be submitted at the same office.

Under Section 27 of Elections Act 2017, registration of votes could only be made on permanent or current residential address registered in Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

With regard to upcoming local bodies elections, an awareness campaign would also be initiated in the month of October, the sources added.