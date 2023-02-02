UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Responsible To Conduct Transparent Election: Coordinator To Prime Minister On Commerce And Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 11:58 PM

Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Thursday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should organize transparent elections for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies

Talking to a private news channel, he said the ECP had the responsibility to announce the date of the election and made arrangements for conducting free and fair polls.

To a question regarding holding elections within 90 days after the assemblies' dissolution, Rana Ihsan said the respective interim provincial governments and the Election Commission would decide the time frame for conducting elections.

He said the ECP needed billions of rupees to hold elections in two provinces.

"Conducting early elections can cost billions of rupees to the national exchequer," he said, adding that Pakistan's economic and security condition could not afford it before time.

