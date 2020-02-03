UrduPoint.com
Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Seeks Reply From Firdous Ashiq Upon Plea Seeking Her Disqualification

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 02:00 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought reply from Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan upon plea seeking her disqualification.Khalid Mehmood has filed a petition seeking (SAPM) Firdous Ashiq Awan disqualification in the ECP.A

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd February, 2020) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought reply from Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan upon plea seeking her disqualification.Khalid Mehmood has filed a petition seeking (SAPM) Firdous Ashiq Awan disqualification in the ECP.A 5-member bench presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja took up the case for hearing on Monday.During the course of hearing, Syed Ali Muhammad Bukhari from SAPM appeared before the ECP.

Counsel of Firdous Ashiq Awan took the plea that appellant has failed in proving contempt of court and petition is also incomplete.No one can be disqualified on contempt of court charges based on news item of a newspaper.He said this plea is not maintainable.Petitioner Khalid Mehmood has said that we have submitted the transcript of speech in the Election Commission and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has been made respondent in this also.ECP while seeking reply from Firdous Ashiq Awan adjourned the hearing Till March 2.

