Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) takes notice of code violation in NA 205

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken a serious notice of violation of its code of conduct in NA 205 Gotki, Sindh by-election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken a serious notice of violation of its code of conduct in NA 205 Gotki, Sindh by-election.

The ECP has directed the Returning Officer (RO) and District Returning Officer (DRO) to obstruct the members of assembly who are visiting the constituency and violating the code of conduct.

As per code of conduct, no public office holder can visit the constituency, where the elections are being held, a press release issued here on Tuesday said.