UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Takes Notice Of Code Violation In NA 205

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 05:43 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) takes notice of code violation in NA 205

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken a serious notice of violation of its code of conduct in NA 205 Gotki, Sindh by-election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken a serious notice of violation of its code of conduct in NA 205 Gotki, Sindh by-election.

The ECP has directed the Returning Officer (RO) and District Returning Officer (DRO) to obstruct the members of assembly who are visiting the constituency and violating the code of conduct.

As per code of conduct, no public office holder can visit the constituency, where the elections are being held, a press release issued here on Tuesday said.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Visit NA-205

Recent Stories

Vivo Y90 offers an Immersive Display & Bigger Batt ..

8 minutes ago

Wasim Akram shares ordeal at Manchester Airport

14 minutes ago

Mureed Abbas Murder: Another video message release ..

18 minutes ago

Travel blogger Dear Alyne is coming to Pakistan!

22 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Egyptian Presid ..

31 minutes ago

Police recover five bodies of Children in Sukkur

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.