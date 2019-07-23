Election Commission of Pakistan holds five-year strategic plan consultative workshop

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 02:19 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Tuesday organized its third, five-year strategic plan consultative workshop

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Tuesday organized its third, five-year strategic plan consultative workshop.

The workshop was inaugurated by Provincial Election Commissioner, Pir Maqbool Ahmed and attended by officers of the Election Commission.

The workshop was arranged with assistance of DAE 'Tabeer' in which Additional DG Sharifullah and Shamshad Khan from Election Commission Secretariat Islamabad were also present.

In his address to the gathering, Pir Maqbool said this workshop was of prime importance with regard to consultation on further improving the performance of the Election Commission.

He stressed upon the officials of the Election Commission to present workable and beneficial suggestions in light of their experience.

He said performance of DROs and ROs during the recently held elections in erstwhile FATA was very commendable.

He told the gathering that conduction of elections was a sensitive matters and all the officials of the Election Commission should perform with personal interest and national zeal to fulfill this important obligation.

