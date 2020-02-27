Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) to attend South Asian Forum of Employers (SAFE) meeting in Nepal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President, Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) and President South Asian Forum of Employers (SAFE), Majyd Aziz along with Director EFP, Syed Nazar Ali will represent EFP at 9th annual meeting of SAFE in Chandragiri Hills,Nepa

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :President, Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) and President South Asian Forum of Employers (SAFE), Majyd Aziz along with Director EFP, Syed Nazar Ali will represent EFP at 9th annual meeting of SAFE in Chandragiri Hills,Nepal.

The meeting to be attended by Employers' Organizations from South Asia will deliberate on skills development especially with reference to the new technologies and innovations that require new skills, retraining, and new curriculum for upgrading the workforce, said SAFE release on Thursday.

Skills development has taken on an urgency with the introduction of artificial intelligence and modern technology.

The moot is supported by Dutch Employers Cooperation Programme and will be attended by senior International Labour Organization representatives based in the region.�Zaki Ahmed Khan will officiate as Acting President during the absence of Majyd Aziz.�